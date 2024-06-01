Pride Month celebrated throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In celebration of pride month this June, the star on the mountain was lit with the colors of the rainbow.

The El Paso Chamber Foundation said they received funds from organizations to help fund the multi-colored lighting for pride month.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to El Paso Sun City Pride.

Also starting June 1, the El Paso Museum of History invites the community to celebrate Pride Month with a Family Day and Pop-up Exhibit.

From 1 to 4 p.m. the Museum will host a free Family Day celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists, changemakers and culture bearers in Mexico as part of the pop-up exhibit examining “El Baile De Los 41," according to the EPMH.

All ages are invited to participate in hands-on activities, face painting, and more.

The Museum will also host a free, special Pride Month conversation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

The discussion will cover various topics, including our community's medical, legal, emotional, and social support.