El Paso Animal Services holds drive-thru Pet Wellness Clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services is set to hold their drive-thru Pet Wellness Clinic Sunday June 2.

The Pet Wellness Clinic offers free vaccines and microchips for pets in order to enhance pet health and safety as we approach the warmer months when rising temperatures increase the spread of disease, according to Animal Services.

It's being held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the SISD Student Activities Complex located at 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

The clinic operates on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 500 pets.

Participants are reminded to keep their pets inside their vehicles throughout the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs must be securely leashed, and cats should be placed in a suitable carrier.

