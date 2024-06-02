Mexican nationals in El Paso unable to vote after consulate was not accredited for voting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican nationals in El Paso were unable to cast their in-person votes for the Mexican elections after finding out the general consulate of Mexico in El Paso had not been accredited for voting by the Mexican National Electoral Institute.

The consulate had a sign that said the closest consulates accredited for voting were in Phoenix, Dallas, and Houston.

ABC-7 spoke with people who had been waiting outside the Mexican consulate for answers and information on what to do.

Maria Concepcion Trevizo, a woman originally from Chihuahua who is currently living in El Paso, said she was displeased after learning that she would not be able to cast her vote at the consulate in El Paso.

"I feel frustrated and unmotivated. I don't know where to go to enforce my voting rights. The options they are providing are limited, and there is a lack of communication," said Trevizo.

Other people present told ABC-7 that they had gone to the consulate in El Paso since the crossing time at the international bridges was too long to make the trip.

Pedro Palacios, originally from Puebla, said he drove more than 3 hours from Hobbs, New Mexico, to cast his vote at this consulate.

"It's closed, and there is no one to provide information. Many people have come. I've been sitting here waiting for an hour, but nothing has happened," said Palacios.

ABC-7 reached out to the consulate of Mexico in El Paso for more information and redirected us to the director of the Mexican National Electoral Institute, who could not be reached.