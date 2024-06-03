Skip to Content
Four heat-related deaths reported by Border Patrol over past weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heat continues to pose a deadly problem on the border as the U.S. Border Patrol has recorded four heat-related fatalities over this past weekend. This is part of an overall rise in heat-related injuries and deaths on the border as the region experiences triple-digit temperatures.

Border Patrol released a statement saying over the weekend it responded to several emergency situations involving heat-related illnesses. The El Paso sector of Border Patrol also said it is intensifying its efforts to prevent incidents like these through increased patrols and deployment of specialized teams.

