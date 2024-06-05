Play an important role in fostering a pet from Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Animal Services wants you to join the celebration as June is Foster a Pet Month.

The department is encouraging community members to consider fostering a temporary pet that is need of love.

“Fostering a pet can be a rewarding experience for both the pet and the foster family,” said Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services. “It allows pets to thrive in a home environment and gives families the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in an animal's life. Plus, it frees up space in our shelter to help more animals in need.”

All supplies will be provided by the El Paso Animal Services, such as, food, medical care, and guidance from experienced staff.

You must be 18-years of age or older with a valid photo identification and live within El Paso County.

To learn more about El Paso Animal Services foster program, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/Foster/.