Skip to Content
News

Play an important role in fostering a pet from Animal Services

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Animal Services wants you to join the celebration as June is Foster a Pet Month.

The department is encouraging community members to consider fostering a temporary pet that is need of love.

“Fostering a pet can be a rewarding experience for both the pet and the foster family,” said Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services. “It allows pets to thrive in a home environment and gives families the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in an animal's life. Plus, it frees up space in our shelter to help more animals in need.”

All supplies will be provided by the El Paso Animal Services, such as, food, medical care, and guidance from experienced staff.

You must be 18-years of age or older with a valid photo identification and live within El Paso County.

To learn more about El Paso Animal Services foster program, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/Foster/.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content