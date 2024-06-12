Vigil held for man killed in crash; family says he had also been drinking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family and friends of 25-year-old Rey Mendez gathered at the intersection of Zaragoza and Americas, the place where Mendez died following a crash on Sunday, June 9.

Mendez was the passenger in a truck driven by 36-year-old Ramon Jaime Parada. Police said Parada had fled from tribal police before speeding and driving against a metal pole.

Police also said Parada was arrested after being found intoxicated. He is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

ABC-7 spoke with the family of Rey Mendez and asked them what they knew about the investigation, and if Rey had also been drinking.

“We just know, of course, you know, that they were both out there drinking. And I mean, besides that, you know, the accident happened, but we really still don't know exactly what happened,” said Daniel Mendez, brother of Rey Mendez.

Carlos Mendez, brother of Rey Mendez, also said the family is not trying to place the blame on anyone at the moment.

“We're not blaming nobody, you know, everybody needs to take action for their own actions. But we're just very sad that we lost, you know, our brother,” said Carlos Mendez.

Luis Ramirez, the cousin of Rey Mendez, told ABC-7 that he believed things could have been different if Rey had been the one driving. Ramirez says he believes Rey would have stopped and not fled from police if he had been the one driving.

Rey Mendez is survived by a wife and two daughters.