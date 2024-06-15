Skip to Content
City of El Paso hosting Juneteenth celebration

today at 9:01 AM
Published 9:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the community to a free event Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the holiday that commemorates the day slaves were officially freed in the U.S.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., outdoor celebration will include family games, activities, live music, jumping balloons, food, plus informational booths from various City Departments and more.

Aside from the celebration, the City of El Paso will continue to commemorate Juneteenth throughout the month with various community events. A list of Juneteenth events happening in June, click here.

Kerry Mannix

