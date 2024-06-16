City of El Paso celebrates Juneteenth

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Juneteenth celebrates the day Texas slaves learned of their freedom in 1866. This day is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day.

President Abraham Lincoln singed the Emancipation Proclamation back in 1863. It was declared a national holiday on June 17, 2021.

This year the official observation of Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19 and leading to that date the City of El Paso is hosting various events around the city.

Saturday the Parks and Recreation Department and Black El Paso Voice held a family friendly celebration at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso.

Activities included informational booths, food, games and activities for children and adults along with live music.

It also provided the opportunity to educate the community about Juneteenth.

Other events open to the public include: