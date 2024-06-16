City of El Paso celebrates Juneteenth
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Juneteenth celebrates the day Texas slaves learned of their freedom in 1866. This day is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day.
President Abraham Lincoln singed the Emancipation Proclamation back in 1863. It was declared a national holiday on June 17, 2021.
This year the official observation of Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19 and leading to that date the City of El Paso is hosting various events around the city.
Saturday the Parks and Recreation Department and Black El Paso Voice held a family friendly celebration at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso.
Activities included informational booths, food, games and activities for children and adults along with live music.
It also provided the opportunity to educate the community about Juneteenth.
Other events open to the public include:
- Juneteenth Celebration, Powered by our Youth: June 17, 2-4 p.m. at the Chamizal Community Center Multipurpose Room #1, 2119 Cypress Ave. There will be activities for children ages 5-16, with snacks and drinks provided.
- A showing of "Ruby Bridges": Matinee showing at 5 p.m. at Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.
- Let's Celebrate Juneteenth: June 18, all day at the Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. The city encourages wearing apparel or accessories to honor the colors of Juneteenth. Activities for children to enjoy.
- Juneteenth Movie Day: showing of "Harriet" the true story of Harriet Tubman at the Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview, 3134 Jefferson Ave.
- Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Fair: June 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.