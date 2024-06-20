Local Airbnb hosts open doors to Ruidoso families affected by wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico and El Paso Short-Term Rental Associations (EPSTRA) have partnered to launch an Emergency Accommodation Program for Ruidoso victims affected by wildfires.

EPSTRA said their goal is to help those who need accommodations for themselves and their families find available space free of charge from others in El Paso and nearby locations.

Heidy Seoenz, President of EPSTRA, tells ABC-7 since their call out to the public of this initiative only one day ago, about 20 homes have already been put up for people to use. Some, are now being occupied by families that have made it to El Paso and Surrounding areas.

Here are program details if you would like to get involved:

● Eligibility: Open to all individuals and families displaced by the Ruidoso fires and

emergency personnel responding to the fires.

● Duration: Immediate accommodation available on a short-term basis, with potential

extensions based on ongoing needs.

How to Apply: