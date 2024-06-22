Skip to Content
News

Ysleta Independent School District wins 17 national creative excellence awards

KVIA
By
Published 9:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District won 17 national awards for their achievement in creative excellence.

Ysleta ISD says the district won them for its work in graphic design, videos, website, publications, marketing/recruitment, and communications from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Ysleta ISD was awarded for its Communications and Marketing Department for 2023 and 2024.

Ysleta ISD submitted 18 entries to the NSPRA, and won 3 awards of excellence, 11 awards of merit, and 3 honorable mentions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content