Ysleta Independent School District wins 17 national creative excellence awards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta Independent School District won 17 national awards for their achievement in creative excellence.

Ysleta ISD says the district won them for its work in graphic design, videos, website, publications, marketing/recruitment, and communications from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Ysleta ISD was awarded for its Communications and Marketing Department for 2023 and 2024.

Ysleta ISD submitted 18 entries to the NSPRA, and won 3 awards of excellence, 11 awards of merit, and 3 honorable mentions.