Amber alert issued in El paso for 6-month-old boy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert in El Paso for a child abduction Sunday morning.

Police said they are looking for 6-month-old Thomas Gallardo Jr. He was last seen wearing a red Jordan onesie with black spots, no socks and no shoes.

The suspect is 28-year-old Thomas Gallardo. Police said they are searching for a Blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information. We will updated you as more becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.