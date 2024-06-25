Opportunity Center for the Homeless expanding services, shelter in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the largest homeless shelters in El Paso is expanding its services, as well as structurally at one of its locations in South-Central El Paso.

The expansion "includes four large projects," according to Deputy Director for the center, John Martin.

PROJECTS

The first project the center is currently working on is an expansion of its women's resource center and emergency shelter. Martin said the center is adding 20 additional beds to that part of the shelter, which he said is permanent housing.

"A simple way of looking at it: Just imagine a young lady that's homeless, that walks into our shelter, and then simply walks upstairs and then now has a place of her own," said Martin.

Martin said the center will also soon begin the renovation to the men's program. He said that program is getting approximately 50 to 70 more beds.

The housing for men will get additional upgrades, including plumbing and enlarging the kitchen and the pantry.

The third project will break ground in September, according to Martin. It will be called "Abuelitos," dedicated to the local senior male homeless population. Martin said it will have 35 beds, with 24 of them being permanent, and other other 11 transitional.

Martin said the last project is already complete, with Veterans now living in the center's new Veteran's Transitional Living Center.

ABC-7 took a tour of some of the structures where these projects are taking place.