National Spanish Spelling Bee to be hosted in El Paso

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso County Commissioners Court proclaimed a resolution to designate this week as National Spanish Spelling Bee Week in the city in connection with the NSSB, which will be in El Paso, Texas. The competition brings together young scholars nationwide, showcasing their cross-linguistic skills and abilities.

Students from grades 4th to 8th will participate in various events before and after the spell-off, vying for the national title. Montserrat Garibay, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director for the Office of English Language Acquisition, will attend and speak before the start of the competition, and Dr. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, will share a video message before the event.

The event will be streamed live online on ESC19's YouTube Channel, ensuring accessibility for a broader audience. The public is invited to attend and support these young scholars.