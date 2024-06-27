European Union leaders set to endorse Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas for the bloc’s top jobs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are poised to approve Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa and Kaja Kallas as the heads of the 27-nation bloc’s top institutions for the coming years. They will be tasked with shaping policy for the world’s biggest trading bloc. The three mainstream political groups in the European Parliament reached an agreement on the top jobs. Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas are expected to be approved during a two-day EU summit starting Thursday in Brussels. Von der Leyen will be proposed for a second term as European Commission president. Costa is a former Portuguese prime minister and he will be nominated for the post of European Council president. Estonian Prime Minister Kallas will be proposed as the bloc’s top diplomat.

