Las Cruces power outage lasts through weekend, no certain time estimated for power restoration

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hundreds of people are still without power in Las Cruces, and have been since Saturday evening.

According to the El Paso Electric Outage Map, there are still more than 450 customers without access to power.

As of the publication of this article, there is no estimated time for power restoration available, according to officials. However, the number of affected customers has continued to drop.

At one point Saturday, there were well over 2,000 customers in Las Cruces without power.

El Paso Electric confirmed Saturday that the outages were weather-related, but did not elaborate.

