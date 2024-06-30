Ukraine’s convicts offered release at a high price: Joining the fight against Russia

DNIPROPETROVSK REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is expanding its military recruiting to cope with battlefield shortages more than two years into fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion. That, for the first time, includes inmates at the country’s prisons and penal colonies. Prisoners can be granted parole after an interview, medical exam, and a review of their conviction, under a new law approved by parliament last month. Certain categories of serious offenders are excluded. Olena Vysotska, Ukraine’s deputy justice minister, told The Associated Press that more than 3,000 prisoners have already been released on parole and have been placed with military units.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.