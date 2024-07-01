Skip to Content
News

Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society to present Sam Barlow & his TrueBlue Band

By
Updated
today at 9:04 AM
Published 8:42 AM

LAS CRUCES, NM(KVIA-TV) – Sam Barlow & his True Blue Band will take the stage in July at the monthly Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society meeting.

The public is invited to head to Alma d’Arte Charter High School in downtown Las Cruces for a live blues music performance on the third Sunday of the month.

Monthly meetings start with a dessert social gathering at 6:30 p.m. followed by a short organization update provided by MVJBS President Pancho Romero at 7 p.m. Sam Barlow & his True Blue Band will take over for the rest of the night. Band members are from Las Cruces, El Paso, and the Ruidoso area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content