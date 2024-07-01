Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society to present Sam Barlow & his TrueBlue Band

LAS CRUCES, NM(KVIA-TV) – Sam Barlow & his True Blue Band will take the stage in July at the monthly Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society meeting.

The public is invited to head to Alma d’Arte Charter High School in downtown Las Cruces for a live blues music performance on the third Sunday of the month.

Monthly meetings start with a dessert social gathering at 6:30 p.m. followed by a short organization update provided by MVJBS President Pancho Romero at 7 p.m. Sam Barlow & his True Blue Band will take over for the rest of the night. Band members are from Las Cruces, El Paso, and the Ruidoso area.