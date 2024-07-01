UTEP receives $100,000 grant from Andy Warhol Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Rubin Center for Visual Arts has been awarded a multi-year $100,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation. The grant allows the Rubin Center to continue its efforts in showcasing exemplary contemporary art from the Borderland.

This is the fifth grant from the foundation. The foundation says the grant will help students and support projects that highlight exhibitions focusing in the historical relationship between the United States and Central America, and the geographic, climate, and economic visuals at the U.S. and Mexico border.

To date, the Andy Warhol Foundation has given nearly $300 million in grants to over 1,000 arts organizations worldwide and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions.