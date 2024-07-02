Blues acquire forwards Faksa, Joseph in separate trades for future considerations

The St. Louis Blues acquired forwards Radek Faksa from Dallas and Mathieu Joseph from Ottawa on Tuesday in a pair of trades for future considerations.

The deal with the Senators also netted the Blues a 2025 third-round draft pick. Joseph has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $2.95 million, and Ottawa was looking to clear cap space to re-sign Shane Pinto.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were the only players with longer current stints with the Stars than Faksa, a 30-year-old who spent his first nine seasons with the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2012.

Faksa made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season, and the native of the Czech Republic recorded 200 points (89 goals, 111 assists) in 683 games for the Stars.

The emergence of young forwards Wyatt Johnston in 2022-23 and Logan Stankoven this past season helped lead to a diminishing role for Faksa on a club that made consecutive trips to the Western Conference Final.

After playing in all 19 playoff games last year, Faksa dressed for just eight of the 19 this season, scoring a goal for his only postseason point in 2024. Dallas lost to Vegas in 2023 and Edmonton this year.

Faksa recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 74 regular-season games this season. His best years were his first two full seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, when he scored 33 points each time.

“I want to thank Radek for everything he’s done for this organization,” general manager Jim Nill said. “He’s been a big part of our team for a long time.”

Joseph is coming off career highs in points (35) and assists (24) in his second full season with Ottawa. The 27-year-old’s career started in Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the fourth round in 2015.

Buffalo signed journeyman goaltender James Reimer to a one-year contract worth $1 million. Reimer figures to be in the Sabres’ mix in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and prospect Devon Levi.

