Last known survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre challenge Oklahoma high court decision
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The last two remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to reconsider the case they dismissed last month. Attorney Damario Solomon Simmons on Tuesday also called on the Biden administration to help 110-year-old Viola Fletcher and 109-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle seek justice. The two women are the last known survivors of one of the worst single acts of violence against Black people in U.S. history. In an 8-1 vote, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court upheld a decision made by a district court judge in Tulsa to dismiss the case.