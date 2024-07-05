California firefighters rescue dehydrated coyote pup without a mom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials say firefighters rescued a dehydrated coyote pup that appeared to have lost its mother. Photos on social media of the July 4 rescue show a big-eared pup bundled up in material and also by bowls of food at a San Mateo County fire station. Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU had seen the pup with its mom previously but this time she was nowhere in sight. They gave the pup water and chicken until rescuers with an animal humane society could take it.

