Las Cruces business owner says crime is increasing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Owner of Stykers Shooting World, Shawna Pfeiffer says crimes in Las Cruces has only increased over the last few years. Pfeiffer says she has had to increase security at her business as a safety measure.

This comes after the stabbing of one man the the shooting of another just miles a part in Las Cruces. On Saturday morning police responded to the stabbing of 30-year-old Carlos Joseph Lakemper. Police say there was at least on stab wound to his back.

Lakemper was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso where he later died. Police arrested 51-year-old William Clyde Turner and charger him with one felony count of murder. Williams was booked into Dona Ana county detention center where he is being held without bond

On Sunday morning shortly after 9 a.m. police responded to a shooting, when they arrived they found 18-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. the victim was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso, his condition is unknown at this time.

Pfeiffer says she hopes the city will do something about the increase of crime because she has noticed a decrease in foot traffic to her business.