Kyiv mourns as rescuers make last-ditch efforts at children’s hospital hit by Russian missile
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says rescue operations have stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children’s hospital struck by a Russian missile. Zelenskyy said 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in the daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country on Monday. Zelenskyy said on the social platform X Tuesday that 64 people were hospitalized in the capital as well as 28 in Kryvyi Rih and six in Dnipro — both in central Ukraine. It was Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months. The strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which interrupted open-heart surgery and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors, drew an international outcry.