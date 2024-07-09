Manhattan court hearing slated ahead of Harvey Weinstein’s retrial in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is set to appear in a New York court ahead of his scheduled retrial on rape and sexual assault charges. The disgraced Hollywood mogul is attending a pretrial status hearing in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday. His retrial is tentatively scheduled for some time after Labor Day. Weinstein’s lawyer and spokespersons for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on what will be addressed at the hearing. Prosecutors have said they’re evaluating new sexual misconduct claims and may bring new charges against Weinstein. The 72-year-old has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

