Sun Bowl improvements left out of recommendation for county capital plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of El Paso's large event venues most likely will not receive county funding to assist in renovations.

Back in May, the University of Texas at El Paso proposed the Sun Bowl Uplift project, with the goal of "bringing more A-list events" to the venue, according to UTEP's website.

In addition to said events, the university estimated a possible $2.06 billion of economic impact over the next 30 years and 82 million in tax revenue for El Paso County said a report from the Hunt Institute.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court, however, prioritized other areas of improvement they felt will have a more direct impact on the community.

The County Bond Advisory Committee (BoAC)'s final recommendation to the Commissioner's Court listed improvements to parks, flood control, water and wastewater improvement, technology and security enhancements.

ABC-7 has not yet heard back from UTEP officials in a request for comment.