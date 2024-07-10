Dozens of people have been sentenced to life in prison in a mass trial in the UAE, activists say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists say a mass trial in the United Arab Emirates of dissidents that has faced widespread criticism abroad has ended with dozens of people sentenced to life in prison. The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the sentences. However, they had been expected to be issued in court Wednesday. Human Rights Watch said at least 40 of the over 80 defendants received life sentences. Four others received shorter prison terms. It did not know the sentences of all the prisoners.

