Kevin Costner’s second ‘Horizon’ film pulled from theatrical release

NEW YORK (AP) — The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters. New Line Cinema announced Wednesday that “Horizon: Chapter 2” will not hit theaters on Aug. 16 as scheduled. The studio had planned an unusually fast back-to-back release for the two films. But after the first film collected a modest $23 million in its first two weeks in theaters, the distributor pivoted. For now, the release of “Chapter 2” will be marked TBD. The move is a humbling acknowledgement that Costner’s big theatrical gamble for his decadeslong passion project has failed to catch on with audiences.

