Pennsylvania is getting a new license plate that features the Liberty Bell

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new state license plate design refers to Pennsylvania’s critical role in establishing the United States’ independence from England. The plates announced this week feature the phrase, “Let Freedom Ring,” from the early 19th century song “My Country, ’Tis of Thee.” The red-white-and-blue plate design also includes an image of Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. The design is already on eight signs that welcome motorists where Pennsylvania highways cross various state lines. There are 29 more welcome signs planned for the coming months. People interested in the new Pennsylvania plates can sign up to be notified when they will available early next year.

