A cyclist finds his special spot in vineyard-rich Burgundy by taking a different path

The Paris Olympics are turning many eyes to France this summer. AP writer Steve Wartenberg found his own special spot on an 11-day cycling trip in the wine-making region of Burgundy. The region’s capital is about a 90-minute train ride from Paris. Wartenberg followed a popular path called the Voie des Vignes, or Route of Vines. It wound through famous wine villages, along rivers and canals, past chateaux, cathedrals and abbeys. Then he decided to strike out and climb some of the area’s ridges and cliffs on his bike. He was rewarded with spectacular and panoramic views.

