He was orphaned in the Holocaust and never met any family. Now he has cousins, thanks to DNA tests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An Israeli man orphaned during the Holocaust thought he would never meet any of his relatives. But through modern DNA science, Shalom Koray has been able to hug his second cousin in Charleston, South Carolina. Koray was a toddler in 1943 when he was found in a burning neighborhood of Warsaw, Poland. His family was killed by the Nazis during World War II. In 2023, Koray took a DNA test and it matched Ann Meddin Hellman in Charleston. After some digging, Hellman figured out her grandfather and Koray’s grandfather were brothers. One came to the U.S. and the other stayed in Poland. Koray made his first trip to meet his new family this week.

