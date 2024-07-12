A Dutch court rejects a claim the government is evading export ban on F-35 parts to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a claim from human rights organizations that the Netherlands is dodging a court order to stop sending F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel which could use them in Gaza. The Hague District Court ruled Friday that the groups had not shown any evidence that the Dutch government was ignoring the earlier ruling. Earlier this year, an appeals court told the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. It cited a clear risk of violations of international law if they are used in strikes on Gaza. The government appealed to the Supreme Court but halted exports in the meantime.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.