El Paso County extends Healthy Food Financing Initiative application deadline

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Economic Development Department has extended the application deadline for the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). This program is a call for small businesses that lack access to traditional capital and credit markets.

The HFFI is a financing program designed to improve access to healthy food in low-income, underserved communities across El Paso County, including areas like Socorro, Ysleta, and the Segundo Barrio. The initiative offers grants and low-interest loans for food retail and infrastructure projects, helping local businesses open new outlets or expand existing ones that sell healthy food.

Grants and loans are available for various projects, including building renovations, purchasing new equipment such as freezers, and expanding businesses to be equipped to accept SNAP and WIC food stamps. Some of the initial projects funded in 2020 include Desert Spoon Food Hub, Growing with Sara Farm, and XCF Kitchen.

El Paso County has partnered with UT Health Houston to implement this program, focusing on small businesses that lack access to traditional capital but have the potential to create change in the county's most vulnerable communities.

Eligible applicants include local and national grocery stores, food hubs, farmer's markets, mobile markets, and other food retailers. However, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies with grocery sections, and large department stores are not eligible. Grants typically do not exceed $150,000, and projects should include at least 30-50% of financing or owner equity. All applications will undergo a financial review and must demonstrate a commitment to selling healthy, affordable foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and whole grains.

County Commissioner David Stout, who introduced the program, provided a statement to ABC-7, saying in part, "When I introduced the program I was hoping for what we’ve seen - small business success stories that have the benefit of providing access to fresh, healthy foods. I very much encourage anyone who is part of the local networks of growing, distributing, and retailing fresh produce and locally prepared foods to apply for this program."

The deadline to apply is July 31st. Click here for the application.