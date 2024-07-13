Fire at a Russian oil depot as Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say an oil depot caught fire in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region following a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Saturday. It is the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region. Ukraine has in recent months stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals in an effort to slow down the Kremlin’s war machine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had destroyed four drones over its territory overnight, while Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defenses intercepted four of the five drones launched by Russia, with a fifth drone leaving Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.