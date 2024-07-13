French sports minister takes a dip in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has taken a symbolic dip in the Seine in a bid to ease concerns about water quality before the start of the Paris Olympics. Oudéa-Castéra was dressed in a body suit and dove into the famous river after an initial slip and swam a few meters near the Alexandre III bridge where the Olympic open water swimming competition will be held. The Games begin on July 26.

