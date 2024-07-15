Ultramarathon runner launches campaign to raise funds for Special Olympics New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ultrarunner Adam Trubow created a campaign called 100 Friends for 100 Miles and is challenging New Mexicans to “become a friend”. His goal is to raise $50,000 for Special Olympics programs in New Mexico and create awareness.

Trubow will run the Leadville Trail 100 Run on Saturday August 17th. The race begins at 4:00 a.m. with a 30 hour race cut off at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 18th. The runners are set to run 100 miles through Colorado alpine wilderness, accumulating 18,000 feet of elevation gain throughout the race.

“I have been fortunate enough to attend Special Olympics competitions and events and personally get to know some Special Olympics athletes,” Trubow shared. “Our world would be a better place if every human witnessed their resolve and demeanor. To see their grit, effort, and determination is contagious. It’s these qualities one needs to power through an ultramarathon.”

The funds raised during the 100 Friends for 100 Miles campaign will stay in New Mexico and directly support Special Olympics programs. You can support by making a direct donation to the campaign online.