City Council approves fundraising agreement between El Paso Zoo and Paso del Norte Community Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City Council voted and approved an agreement between the El Paso Zoo and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) that would allow the PdNCF to provide funding support for the zoo.

Zoo fundraising had previously been a function designated to the El Paso Zoological Society. However, this came to an end after the City decided not to renew their licensing agreement with the society after it expired on March 17, 2024.

Joe Montisano, director of the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, told ABC-7 that this agreement will allow the zoo to expand its donor base and make it easier to receive donations from the community.

Montisano also stated that the PdNCF will not have any other duties outside of fundraising. Something that is different in comparison to the agreement with the Zoo Society as they had also managed the zoo's membership program.

Montisano explained that he believes this will increase donations since some people do not want to donate money to the City.

“There are some people that just won't write a check to the city because they think the city waste money. I don't know why. I can't explain that. But I have run into that in the past six months. They just will not write a check to the city and so they can write a check now to the foundation. And we still get the money for their intended purposes," said Montisano.

Representative Brian Kennedy and Josh Acevedo voted against the agreement.

Representative Cassandra Hernandez stated she had not agreed with the Council's decision to end the partnership with the Zoo Society but thought it was important to prepare for the next steps moving forward.