Last summer Boston was afflicted by rain. This year, there’s a heat emergency

BOSTON (AP) — Last summer in Boston, locals say, it seemed to rain every weekend. This year, the city has baked, with Mayor Michelle Wu this week declaring a heat emergency. Neither scenario has been ideal. Wu declared the heat emergency Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach into the high 90s Fahrenheit (around 36 Celsius). City officials say they’re taking measures to cool things off, including setting up misting tents around the city, opening cooling centers at 14 community centers and encouraging residents to seek relief in city pools and libraries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.