Rep. Escobar warns of dangerous rhetoric from Trump, GOP at RNC

(KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joined America's Voice and immigration experts this morning to "sound the alarm" and discuss the looming threats of a potential second presidential term for Donald Trump.

Escobar warned that some of her Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives repeatedly use fear to "paint immigrants as criminals".

Today's events at the Republican National Convention center on the topic "Make America Safe Again".

Representative Escobar and speakers from the Niskanen Center, Vera Action and the American Civil Liberties Union warned that despite Trump's attempts to distance himself from Project 2025, he "implemented sixty-four percent of Heritage's recommendations just within the first year of his last administration," said Kristie De Peña, Senior Vice President for Policy & Research and Director of Immigration Policy at the Niskanen Center.