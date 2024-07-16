Sue Bird Barbie: Mattel honors WNBA great with signature doll

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — WNBA great Sue Bird has been honored with a signature Barbie doll. Mattel announced Tuesday that it has issued a replica Barbie doll based on the basketball career of Bird. Bird played 21 seasons with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, helping the franchise to four league titles. She also has won five Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team. Bird retired after the 2022 season and is now part of Seattle’s ownership. Mattel said the Sue Bird Barbie is part of its Role Model series as the doll celebrates its 65th anniversary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.