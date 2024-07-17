City of El Paso to enter settlement negotiations in unlawful towing suit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council passed a motion on July 17 to enter settlement negotiations with the federal government in a lawsuit surrounding unlawful towing.

'United States of America v. City of El Paso; United Road Towing, Inc.', which was filed in 2023, says the city and United Road Towing impounded and auctioned 176 vehicles of service members without a court order. The federal government claims this violates the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which is meant to give service members extra protections when legal proceedings may impact their duties.

The Department of Justice first began investigating after a Fort Bliss soldier alleged her truck had been towed and auctioned off without court orders.