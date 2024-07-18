Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman insider her home. Authorities in Springfield say Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call early on July 6. Prosecutor John Milhiser says a review of body-camera video doesn’t support the use of deadly force. Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He’s in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. Calls to Milhiser’s office as well as the public defender office were not answered early Thursday, and it was unclear if Grayson had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

