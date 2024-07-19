South Korean FA files complaint to FIFA after Como player’s alleged racist remark sparks outrage
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Korean Football Association has filed a complaint with FIFA over an alleged racist remark toward Wolverhampton’s Hwang Hee-chan during a recent preseason match against an Italian team in Spain and urged for stronger anti-racism measures. The incident involved an alleged anti-Asian comment from a Como player and sparked angry reactions both from Hwang’s teammates and in South Korea. Como denies racism, claiming their player only referred to Hwang as “Jackie Chan.”