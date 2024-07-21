EPPD seeking information on deadly shooting in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting as a 24-year-old man. Authorities are now searching for more information, and individuals with information may qualify a cash reward.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4101 Rich Beem Blvd. to multiple gunshots reported in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim fatally wounded in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said that investigators processed the scene and collected any possible evidence. Additionally, police said Detectives have been identifying possible witnesses to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information on this deadly shooting to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.