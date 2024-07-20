One person dead after shooting in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after multiple people reported gunshots near a Far East El Paso apartment complex, according to police.

El Paso Police said they responded to 4101 Rich Beem Blvd shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers found one person fatally wounded in the parking lot of the complex.

Crimes Against Persons and the Criminalistics Unit are both on the scene to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.