Skip to Content
News

One person dead after shooting in Far East El Paso

KVIA
By
Published 6:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after multiple people reported gunshots near a Far East El Paso apartment complex, according to police.

El Paso Police said they responded to 4101 Rich Beem Blvd shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers found one person fatally wounded in the parking lot of the complex.

Crimes Against Persons and the Criminalistics Unit are both on the scene to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content