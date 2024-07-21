Harris, endorsed by Biden, could become first woman, second black person to be president

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s already broken barriers, and now Kamala Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party’s presidential ticket after President Joe Biden’s ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. The first woman, Black person or person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, Harris is a former prosecutor and U.S. senator from California. She ran for the presidency in 2020, but withdrew after a rocky and abbreviated run for the Democratic nomination

