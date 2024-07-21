Village in southern New Mexico ravaged by wildfires last month now facing another flash flood watch

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — A mountain village in southern New Mexico that was ravaged by wildfires last month is under a new flash flood watch, authorities said Sunday.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain was forecast for Ruidoso on Sunday with the flash flood warning in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. Flash flood advisories also were in effect Friday and Saturday.

As a precaution, four roads in the Ruidoso area were either closed or have restricted access on Sunday due to runoff from heavy rain following burn scars left by the recent wildfires.

About 100 National Guardsmen were in Ruidoso on Sunday. They were handing out sandbags, helping with road repair and implementing flooding mitigation.

New Mexico National Guard officials said at least 12 people were rescued from flooded roads Saturday and some residents had to evacuate from their water-damaged homes.

Ruidoso Downs Racetrack was forced to cut its schedule of Saturday races because of flash flooding concerns.

Wildfires killed two people and burned more than 25,000 acres in the Ruidoso community in June.

Of the 19 fast-flood emergencies since June 19 on the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire burn scar areas, Ruidoso has been included in 13 of them.

More than $6 million in federal assistance has been allotted to the region after President Joe Biden declared the region a major disaster area on June 20.

“You can’t help but feel for these folks. Ruidoso can’t seem to catch a break,” the National Guard wrote Sunday on its Facebook page.