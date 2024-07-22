Border AIDS Partnership to hold annual run/walk event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso’s Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) will hold their 5th Annual AIDS Walk fundraising event on Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The event will be held at Memorial Park.

BAP says it hopes to use the event to remember loved ones lost to AIDS and to help support those current living with HIV and AIDS.

Registration for the walk starts at 7 a.m. with the actual run/walk starting at 8 a.m. The event's Health Fair will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Both 5k and 1-mile routes are offered.

Registration is $25 and includes a shirt commemorating the fundraising event.

Those interested in participating can sign up at this link.