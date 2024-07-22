Skip to Content
News

Border AIDS Partnership to hold annual run/walk event

By
Published 6:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso’s Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) will hold their 5th Annual AIDS Walk fundraising event on Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The event will be held at Memorial Park.

BAP says it hopes to use the event to remember loved ones lost to AIDS and to help support those current living with HIV and AIDS.

Registration for the walk starts at 7 a.m. with the actual run/walk starting at 8 a.m.  The event's Health Fair will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Both 5k and 1-mile routes are offered.

Registration is $25 and includes a shirt commemorating the fundraising event.

Those interested in participating can sign up at this link.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content