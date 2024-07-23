Biofuel Bentleys are coming for Britain’s green king

LONDON (AP) — What do you do when you travel in a chauffeur-driven Bentley but want to be known as the green king? King Charles III plans to resolve this quandary by converting two state Bentleys to run on biofuel. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that this will give the monarch time to go electric, as it released the royal accounts for the financial year ended March 31. The king also installed solar panels at Windsor Castle and increased the use of sustainable aviation fuel for royal flights.

