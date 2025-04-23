One-on-One with DA James Montoya after Walmart mass shooting case

EL PASO (KVIA) - Patrick Crusius, the gunman of the Walmart shooting in El Paso that claimed the lives of 23 people from both Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Now that victim impact statements have ended, and Crucius is being sent to state prison for the mass shooting in El Paso on August 3, 2019, ABC-7's Paul Cicala was able to sit down, 1-on-1, with District Attorney James Montoya.

The sit down interview with El Paso DA James Montoya touched on everything from whether or not he feels justice was served... to the decision to not pursue the death penalty ... to treatment of the case with past District Attorneys... to the reaction in court when one of the family members of a victim hugged the shooter Patrick Crucius in court.