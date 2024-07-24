Skip to Content
Hiker rescued in Franklin Mountains State Park with severe injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department performed a rescue operation Wednesday morning for an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains State Park.

In a post on x.com (formerly Twitter) at 9:34 AM, the department posted that its combined search and rescue crews were responding to the Tom Mays unit of the state park to reports of an injured hiker.

At 10:18 AM, the department posted a final update that the hiker had been rescued from the park and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

